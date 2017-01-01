How can I join HCS?

Interested in joining Harvard’s largest community of CS enthusiasts? Comping HCS is a great way to hone your skills, make new friends, receive funding for personal projects, and connect with our industry sponsors! HCS runs an educational bootcamp series (offered in both the fall and the spring), covering topics various topics! Past bootcamps include data mining, APIs, web scraping, and web and mobile development. We may also have bootcamps covering topics such as setting up your own personal website and working with hardware such as Raspberry Pis, Arduinos, 3D printers, etc. Complete four to six bootcamps from the HCS Bootcamp series to become a seasoned member of the Harvard Computer Society!