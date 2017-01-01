How do I make my mailing list private?

If you would like to prevent your mailing list from being publicly listed, you can go to

Privacy options > Subscription rules > Advertise this list when people ask what lists are on this machine?

and set it to "No".

If you would like to control who can subscribe to the mailing list, you can go to

Privacy options > Subscription rules > What steps are required for subscription?

and set it to "Require approval" or "Confirm and approve".