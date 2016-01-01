How to use your own domain names

If you buy a domain from a domain registrar, HCS will host the domain for you so that you can use your domain as the address for any of the pages on your website. We can even set up multiple domains (each of which is called a "virtual host") on your account.

There are some things that you need to bear in mind before you start:

HCS does not sell domains, and does not recommend any particular domain registrar. You still are responsible for buying a domain and paying for it yearly.

HCS does not host a nameserver. You will need to continue to use your domain registrar's nameserver, or another nameserver if you so choose. (A nameserver is a server that, when given a host name, returns the correct IP address for a host on the Internet.)

Here is a basic outline of what you need to do: