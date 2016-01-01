Install WordPress on your HCS account

This tutorial is for installing WordPress to power your entire website. You should modify the instructions accordingly if you wish to install WordPress in a subdirectory (in particular, don't remove your existing web directory and extract WordPress to web/wordpress or some other directory).
Before you install WordPress, you will need a MySQL database. If you requested one when your account was created, you can find its password in an email that was sent to your group account's inbox. If you do not have an account, please request one by emailing help@hcs.
- First, you should SSH to your account. See http://www.hcs.harvard.edu/tutorials/login if you haven't done this before.
- Make sure you are in your home directory. If you're not sure, just run
cd ~
- If you don't have a website that you want to keep on your account, run
rm -rf web
to make sure that this will be a clean setup. If you want to back up the website you have currently, instead run
mv web web.old
- Run these commands:
wget http://wordpress.org/latest.tar.gz
tar -xzvf latest.tar.gz
mv wordpress web
cd web
mv wp-config-sample.php wp-config.php
nano wp-config.php
- Now you're editing
wp-config.php. Find the relevant lines and change them to:
define('DB_NAME', 'account'); define('DB_USER', 'account'); define('DB_PASSWORD', 'passwd'); define('DB_HOST', 'mysql.hcs.harvard.edu');
replacing
accountwith your group account name and
passwdwith your MySQL password.
- Hit ctrl-x to quit, and make sure you type 'y' to save your changes.
- Run
fixwebfilesto fix the permissions of your files so they appear on the web.
- Now navigate to:
http://www.hcs.harvard.edu/~account/wp-admin/install.php(replacing
accountwith your account name) and follow the instructions.
Please let us know if you have any questions or problems with these instructions by emailing help@hcs.